GlycoMimetics has a new Chief Medical Officer

Sep. 06, 2022 7:10 AM ETGlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) appoints nearly two decades of biopharmaceutical clinical development experienced Edwin Rock, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). 
  • Most recently Edwin Rock served as CMO for Partner Therapeutics, a privately-held commercial stage biotech based in Massachusetts.
  • “We are thrilled to have Ed join the GlycoMimetics team. His proven biopharmaceutical leadership in the development and commercialization of novel hematologic therapies will be a significant asset as we prepare for the readout of uproleselan’s pivotal Phase 3 data in relapsed/refractory AML,” said Harout Semerjian, Chief Executive Officer. 
  • Shares trading up 15% premarket.

