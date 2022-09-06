GlycoMimetics has a new Chief Medical Officer
Sep. 06, 2022 7:10 AM ETGlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) appoints nearly two decades of biopharmaceutical clinical development experienced Edwin Rock, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
- Most recently Edwin Rock served as CMO for Partner Therapeutics, a privately-held commercial stage biotech based in Massachusetts.
- “We are thrilled to have Ed join the GlycoMimetics team. His proven biopharmaceutical leadership in the development and commercialization of novel hematologic therapies will be a significant asset as we prepare for the readout of uproleselan’s pivotal Phase 3 data in relapsed/refractory AML,” said Harout Semerjian, Chief Executive Officer.
- Shares trading up 15% premarket.
