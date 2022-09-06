Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the New Drug Application filing for investigational treatment NOV03 or perfluorohexyloctane.

NOV03 is called a potential first-in-class eye drop with a novel mechanism of action. Specifically, NOV03 is an investigational therapy to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease associated with Meibomian gland dysfunction.

"With the FDA commencing review of the NDA filing, we are one step closer to bringing an important new treatment option to the millions of Americans affected by dry eye disease associated with Meibomian gland dysfunction," noted Bausch + Lomb CEO Joseph Papa.

NOV03 has been assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of June 28, 2023.

Shares of BLCO moved up 3.33% in premarket action.

BLCO is already on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week due to the expiration of an IPO lockup for a block of shares.