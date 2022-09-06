Cardinal Health in pact with activist investor Elliot for value creation measures

Sep. 06, 2022

  • Healthcare distributor Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) announced several initiatives for shareholder value creation and changes to the company's board on Tuesday with input from activist investor Elliott Investment Management L.P.
  • Following a corporation agreement with Elliott, CAH has decided to accommodate the fund manager's Global Head of Engagement Steven Barg to the company's board of directors.
  • The changes include the immediate appointment of four new independent directors, including Mr. Barg, to the board.
  • However, with two current board members deciding to end their terms this fall, the CAH board will comprise 13 members.
  • The initiatives also include forming the board's Business Review Committee with Mr. Barg and the company's Chief Executive Jason Hollar as some of its members.
  • Business Review Committee will make recommendations to the board after a review of CAH's strategy, portfolio, capital allocation, and operations to maximize the benefits for all stakeholders.
  • More details on additional guidance and the board's conclusions are expected at the company's Investor Day scheduled for 1H 2023.
  • CAH’s deal with Elliot comes at a time when the company shares are trailing the rival McKesson’s (MCK) for the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.

