Boston Scientific gets FDA nod for label expansion for Watchman device use with dual anti-platelet therapy

Sep. 06, 2022 7:28 AM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) said it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval the expanded labeling for for the current-generation Watchman FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device.
  • The new labeling instruction allows, to include a 45-day dual anti-platelet therapy (DAPT) option as an alternative to 45-day oral anticoagulation plus aspirin for post-procedural treatment of patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF), the company said in a Sept. 6 press release.
  • "This revised labeling provides physicians more flexibility to exercise their clinical judgment based on individual patient characteristics to determine the most appropriate post-procedural antithrombotic medication regimen," said Ian Meredith, global chief medical officer, Boston Scientific.

