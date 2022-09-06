MiMedx Group expects AWC full-year sales in low end of 11%-14% growth range

Sep. 06, 2022 7:28 AM ETMiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) provided an update on its revenue outlook for 2022, expecting net sales of its continuing portfolio of Advanced Wound Care (AWC) products in the low end of 11%-14% growth range.
  • The placental biologics company has seen softer sales of its products owing to the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions that resulted in increased levels of travel and vacations at customer accounts and lower procedure volumes during the summer months.
  • Despite this, the company it expects to report growth in total net sales for the third quarter of 2022. AWC net sales is expected to grow in the mid-single digits in Q3.
  • In other news, MiMedx Group (MDXG) announced leadership transition, naming K. Todd Newton as interim CEO. Newton replaces Timothy Wright, who served as CEO since May 2019.
  • The board has appointed a special committee to direct the search for a new CEO.

