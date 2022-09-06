MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) total trading average daily volume in August rose 44% Y/Y to $30.6B and preliminary average fee per million for total credit rose to $168 per million from $166 in July and $166 in Q2 2022, the company said Tuesday.

"A 27% year-over-year increase in total credit ADV and a 55% increase in U.S. Treasury ADV led to our best August results on record. Improved credit trading conditions and solid market share gains in our international product areas led to the strong volume growth in August," Said MarketAxess (MKTX) President and CEO Chris Concannon.

Composite corporate bond market share of 20.5% on a rolling three-month basis ended August 2022, rose from 18.8% in the same period a year ago.

The company also achieved record eurobonds estimated market share at 17.8% on ADV, up from 12.6% in August 2021.

High-grade credit credit market share slipped to 20.7% in August vs. 21.2% a year earlier. High-yield credit market share rose to 18.0% from 15.8%. Municipals credit market share rose to 5.0% from 2.0%. In rates, U.S. government bonds market share improved to 3.3% from 2.3%.

Total trading ADV in August, which typically experiences slow activity, fell from $31.1B in July.