Bed Bath & Beyond slides after death of CFO

Sep. 06, 2022

Lower Sales Bring Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Down

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

The New York City medical examiner’s office confirmed that Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) CFO Gustavo Arnal died from multiple blunt trauma and that he had taken his own life.

Arnal joined Bed Bath & Beyond in May of 2020 following a global career in finance at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Procter & Gamble.

The retailer issued a statement of condolence to Arnal's family, but has not issued details yet on a replacement for the CFO position.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond plummeted last week after the company rattled investors by unveiling a plan to reduce a third of its owned brands and cut 20% of jobs across the corporate and supply chain.

BBBY fell another 14.72% in premarket trading on Tuesday to $7.36 vs. the 52-week range of $4.38 to $30.06.



