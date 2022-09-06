Pernod Ricard's subsidiary announces €250M investment plan for new Distillery in Midleton
Sep. 06, 2022 7:42 AM ETPernod Ricard SA (PDRDF), PRNDYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Irish Distillers, an affiliate of Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) to invest €250M to build a new distillery in Midleton Co. Cork in order meet demand and ensure the necessary future production capacity for its portfolio of Irish whiskeys globally.
- The €250M investment will support the delivery of a new, purpose-built, state-of-the-art distillery which is expected to be operational in 2025.
- Once operational, the new distillery will create up to 100 new highly skilled jobs for East Cork over time
- The new distillery will be situated on a site adjacent and connected to the world-famous Midleton Distillery and will generate circa 800 construction jobs over 3 years.
- The new distillery will be a carbon neutral operation, facilitated by the implementation of new and innovative MVR (Mechanical Vapour Recompression) technology to reuse waste heat and the use of biogas produced on site.
A planning application is expected to be submitted to Cork County Council towards the end of 2022 and, if successful, construction will commence in 2023 with plans for the distillery to be operational in 2025.
