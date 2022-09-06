Gilat receives multimillion-dollar orders from SES
Sep. 06, 2022 7:50 AM ETGilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares gained ~2% pre-market on Tuesday after it received multimillion-dollar orders from satellite telecommunications network provider, SES.
- SES, in cooperation with Gilat (GILT), is expanding its SATCOM business reach utilizing Gilat's SkyEdge IV multi-orbit, multi-service capabilities.
- The Gilat SkyEdge IV platform has been selected for SES’s second-generation medium earth orbit satellite system, O3b mPOWER, and its geostationary very high throughput satellite, SES-17.
- With these new orders, the companies are increasing their reach across multiple verticals, including maritime mobility, cellular backhaul, and fixed data. This increased reach is enabled with the deployment of the SkyEdge IV platform at additional gateways worldwide.
