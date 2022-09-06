Illumina to appeal EU decision to block GRAIL acquisition

Sep. 06, 2022

Illumina Foster City

JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) said Tuesday that the company is reviewing the European Commission's (EC) decision prohibiting the acquisition of cancer test developer GRAIL, and it plans to appeal the order.
  • "We are disappointed with the European Commission's decision prohibiting us from acquiring GRAIL back to Illumina," ILMN's General Counsel Charles Dadswell noted.
  • On Monday, Reuters reported that the company was in talks with EU antitrust officials on plans to divest GRAIL ahead of a possible veto on the deal next week.
  • With today's announcement, ILMN said that expecting a divestment order from the EC in the coming months, the company will begin evaluating strategic alternatives for GRAIL if it cannot get a stay order on spinoff pending the appeal.
  • The EC decision comes after an administrative law judge of the Federal Trade Commission issued a ruling in favor of Illumina (ILMN), handing a setback to U.S. regulator's moves to block the $7.1B deal on antitrust issues.

