Illumina to appeal EU decision to block GRAIL acquisition
Sep. 06, 2022 7:51 AM ET Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) By: Dulan Lokuwithana
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) said Tuesday that the company is reviewing the European Commission's (EC) decision prohibiting the acquisition of cancer test developer GRAIL, and it plans to appeal the order.
- "We are disappointed with the European Commission's decision prohibiting us from acquiring GRAIL back to Illumina," ILMN's General Counsel Charles Dadswell noted.
- On Monday, Reuters reported that the company was in talks with EU antitrust officials on plans to divest GRAIL ahead of a possible veto on the deal next week.
- With today's announcement, ILMN said that expecting a divestment order from the EC in the coming months, the company will begin evaluating strategic alternatives for GRAIL if it cannot get a stay order on spinoff pending the appeal.
- The EC decision comes after an administrative law judge of the Federal Trade Commission issued a ruling in favor of Illumina (ILMN), handing a setback to U.S. regulator's moves to block the $7.1B deal on antitrust issues.
