AEGIS selects Sapiens to automate and modernize its reinsurance processes
Sep. 06, 2022 7:57 AM ETSapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Leading mutual insurance company AEGIS selects Sapiens International's (NASDAQ:SPNS) solution Sapiens ReinsurancePro to enhance their internal controls processes, automated calculations and reporting.
- Sapiens ReinsurancePro replaces AEGIS' complex combination of disparate custom applications and spreadsheets to streamline and optimize processes.
- "We are very pleased to empower AEGIS in their quest for full financial control of the reinsurance processes and to enable them to increase efficiency by streamlining the process. Our platform enables AEGIS to take ownership of their data and proactively conduct analysis on that data instead of relying on IT or external parties, so they can better serve their customers." said Jamie Yoder, Sapiens North America President & General Manager.
