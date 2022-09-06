Hitachi announces acquisition of Flexware Innovation
Sep. 06, 2022 8:03 AM ETHitachi, Ltd. (HTHIF), HTHIYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIF) acquires U.S. based Flexware Innovation which has been a leading manufacturing Systems Integrator (SI) since 1996.
- The move will accelerate its offerings between shop floor operations and enterprise systems particularly in North America.
- The addition will strengthen and enhance its business in the domain of MES, SCADA, Software Development, Business Intelligence, and ERP implementation capabilities in North America, and accelerate the digitalization with JR Automation which engages in the robotic SI & automation.
- Hitachi formed Hitachi Industrial Holdings Americas in 2020 to strengthen integrated business operations of industry field in the region.
- Under the Hitachi Industrial Holdings Americas leadership are Sullair, JR Automation, and Flexware Innovation, the newly acquired company.
- Hitachi plans to leverage Flexware Innovation's expertise to compliment the capabilities of JR Automation, and Hitachi Vantara.
Comments