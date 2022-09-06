Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) stock fell 1.8% in Tuesday premarket trading after Bank of Americas Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler downgraded the private equity company's stock to Underperform from Buy on prospects of slowing growth in the wake of its CEO's abrupt departure.

"We believe the management change could adversely impact employee retention, fundraising, and CG's business strategy, including M&A and signal risk to prior financial targets/guidance," Siegenthaler wrote in a note to clients.

As a result, he slashed the his price target on Carlye (CG) stock to $33 from $58. The analyst trimmed distributable EPS estimates for 2023 to $3.86 from $4.00 and for 2024 to $3.83 from $4.44. He applied a 10x multiple, down from his previous 15x, to its 2024 cash EPS estimate to obtain the current price target.

One upside risk for the stock is Carlyle's $80B+ of dry powder, which the company can invest into a cheaper asset backdrop, Siegenthaler said.

The Underperform rating is more cautious than the Quant rating of Hold and clashes with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

