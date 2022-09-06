Apple expected to unveil new iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods at September event

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is set to host its first product event of the fall on Wednesday, where the tech giant is expected to unveil a wide swath of products, including updates to three of its most popular product lines.

The iPhone 14 is expected to be the star of the show, with Apple (AAPL) likely showing off four new versions of the iconic smartphone: a 6.1-inch model, a 6.7-inch model, a 6.1.-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Some analysts have expected the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to see a $100 price increase over last year's models, which started at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

Over the weekend, Bloomberg reported that Apple (AAPL) may announce a new subscription plan for iPhones, letting people pay for the device on a per-month basis.

Last month, investment firm Wedbush Securities said the unveiling of the new iPhone would be another "pivotal moment" for Chief Executive Tim Cook and his team, especially in light of the weakening global economy.

In addition to the new iPhones, Apple (AAPL) is widely expected to unveil new versions of the Apple Watch at the event, including one that is geared towards extreme sports enthusiasts. The new watch, which is expected to compete with a similar offering from Garmin (GRMN), will have a larger display than previous versions of the wearable, as well as a larger battery and a titanium casing.

Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) is also widely speculated to unveil at least one version of its wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2.

The announcements will be livecast and streamed on Apple's (AAPL) website, with the event starting at 1 p.m. EST.

Last month, it was reported that Apple (AAPL) was looking to start producing the iPhone 14 in India about two months after its release out of China in an effort to cut the production lag between the two countries.