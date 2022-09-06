Indigo Books & Music announces CEO and President transition
- Indigo Books & Music (OTCPK:IDGBF) on Tuesday named the company's founder and chief executive officer Heather Reisman as its executive chair, effective Sept. 5, 2022.
- The Canada's book and lifestyle retailer said that its president Peter Ruis will assume the role of company's CEO on Reisman's transition, while Andrea Limbardi, current chief customer and digital officer of Indigo, takes up the position of president.
- "As Executive Chair, Ms. Reisman will continue to drive Indigo's vision and growth strategy while also remaining deeply involved in the business," the company statement.
