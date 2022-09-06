Indigo Books & Music announces CEO and President transition

Sep. 06, 2022 8:13 AM ETIndigo Books & Music Inc. (IDGBF), IDG:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Indigo Books & Music (OTCPK:IDGBF) on Tuesday named the company's founder and chief executive officer Heather Reisman as its executive chair, effective Sept. 5, 2022.
  • The Canada's book and lifestyle retailer said that its president Peter Ruis will assume the role of company's CEO on Reisman's transition, while Andrea Limbardi, current chief customer and digital officer of Indigo, takes up the position of president.
  • "As Executive Chair, Ms. Reisman will continue to drive Indigo's vision and growth strategy while also remaining deeply involved in the business," the company statement.
  • Earlier: Indigo Books & Music GAAP EPS of $0.91, revenue of $204.6M

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.