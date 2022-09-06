Soligenix announces $2.6M FDA grant to further study blood cancer candidate

Sep. 06, 2022 8:15 AM ETSoligenix, Inc. (SNGX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

FDA headquarters in Washington DC.

JHVEPhoto

  • Clinical-stage biotech Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) announced Tuesday that the FDA had awarded a $2.6M grant to support studies for its experimental therapy HyBryte for expanded treatment in early-stage cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL).
  • A photodynamic therapy, HyBryte, also known as SGX301, uses safe, visible light for activation. CRCL is a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a cancer involving white blood cells, which are essential for the body's immune function.
  • The FDA's four-year Orphan Products Development grant was awarded to an academic institution that led the enrollment in the Phase 3 FLASH trial for the candidate in the treatment of early CTCL, SNGX said.
  • The 50-patient trial for HyBryte will be conducted as an open-label study involving the highest enrolling clinical centers that took part in the FLASH study. The trial, named RW-HPN-MF-01, is expected to start in Q4 2022.

