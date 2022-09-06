WKHS, BTU and LYG are among pre market gainers
- ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) +54% Acquire ChannelAdvisor for $23.10 per share.
- IVERIC bio (ISEE) +38% as eye disorder drug Zimura meets main goal in phase 3 trial.
- Organovo Holdings (ONVO) +21% Postponement of Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
- First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) +19%.
- ADT (ADT) +19%.
- Entera Bio (ENTX) +14%.
- CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) +12%.
- Companhia Brasileira (CBD) +9%.
- Evogene (EVGN) +9%.
- Enel Chile (ENIC) +8%.
- Sunrise New Energy (EPOW) +7%.
- CoStar (CSGP) +7%.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) +6%.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) +6%.
- Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) +7%.
- Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) +6%.
- Workhorse Group (WKHS) +6%.
- Peabody Energy (BTU) +6%.
- Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) +7% Launches Monkeypox Testing Service.
