Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has plunged by more than 15% as the retail chain mourns the death of Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal.

Gainers

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) gained 2.1% as the organization reported an increase in its Bitcoin (BTC-USD) holdings by 375 in the period ending August 31. HUT’s average production rate is now leading to a rate of ~12.1 Bitcoin/day, which is up 14% from July’s average production rate of 10.61 Bitcoin/day.

CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) popped 7.2% after news came out that the real estate marketplace stock will be joining the S&P 500 as part of quarterly rebalancing.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) moved higher by 1.1% in early market trading as the biopharma organization announced its plans to further develop clofazimine inhalation suspension for nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease.

Decliner

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) shares have dropped 15.9% on Tuesday’s premarket trading session after the retailer confirmed that Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal had died. BBBY officially announced his passing hours after published reports indicated the man had plunged to his death from a Manhattan skyscraper.

