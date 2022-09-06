Trinseo announces new $200M buyback program
- Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) has authorized up to $200M new share repurchase program.
- The program expires in 18 months.
- Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinseo, commented, “Given our history of strong cash generation and our ongoing portfolio transformation, we view this as an opportune time to authorize a new share repurchase program. This should enable us to acquire shares in an accretive fashion to drive value for shareholders while growing the business in areas of specialty materials and sustainability.”
- TSE is at high risk of performing badly as it shows declining growth and decelerating momentum when compared to other Materials stocks, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from SA Quant rating system.
- Wall Street Analysts are optimistic on the stock with a Buy rating.
