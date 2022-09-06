Brown-Forman to acquire the famous Gin Mare brands based in Europe
- Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) announced Tuesday the acquisition of Gin Mare brands from its makers- Vantguard and MG Destilerías.
- Founded in 2010, Gin Mare is a Spanish gin with a Mediterranean-inspired recipe. It is sold in more than 70 countries and is claimed as the "largest ultra-premium gin brand in the world" according to IWSR.
- Financial details of the transaction not disclosed.
- "Gin Mare and Gin Mare Capri are unique gin brands with impressive sales growth and strong distribution in important European markets. They are excellent complements to Brown-Forman’s super-premium portfolio," said Lawson Whiting, President and CEO, Brown-Forman Corporation. "We believe this exciting acquisition enhances our capacity to deliver meaningful global growth for the long term."
- The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of Oct. 2022.
