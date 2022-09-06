OneSpan names new CFO
Sep. 06, 2022 8:29 AM ETOneSpan Inc. (OSPN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) announced Jorge Garcia Martell has been appointed as company's new chief financial officer, effective Sept. 6, 2022.
- Martell replaces Jan Kees van Gaalen, who concluded his role as OneSpan's interim CFO.
- Most recently, Martell served as CFO and Treasurer at Extreme Reach, an omnichannel creative logistics company for brand advertising. The company noted, Martell brings in over 20 years of financial, strategic, and operational leadership experience. Prior to Extreme Reach, Martell was the Assistant Corporate Controller, Director of Finance and Treasurer at Sapient.
