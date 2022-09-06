CBRE Group invests $100M in VTS
Sep. 06, 2022 8:29 AM ETCBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) has led a $125M+ Series E funding round in VTS, a New York-based that specializes in commercial real estate technology solutions.
- CBRE, an existing VTS customer and investor, provided $100M of capital and will join VTS' Board of Directors. Other investors who participated in the round include BentallGreenOak, AmTrust, Brookfield Ventures, and Insight Venture Partners, among others.
- In addition to its capital investment, CBRE will partner with VTS to roll out the VTS Platform, with unique enhancements and integrations, as the technology platform of choice for its agency leasing and property management teams starting in the U.S.
- VTS also recently secured $150M in debt financing from Canadian-based CIBC Innovation Banking, totaling $275M in new funding. The capital will enable the company to accelerate its product innovations, continue to source strategic acquisitions and attract top talent – team expansion in the U.S., U.K., and Canada is a major focus.
