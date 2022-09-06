PetIQ gains 1.84 % on $30M stock repurchase program
Sep. 06, 2022 8:30 AM ETPetIQ, Inc. (PETQ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to repurchase up to $30M in aggregate of the company's outstanding shares of common stock.
- “We have confidence in PetIQ’s business model, financial strength, and future growth opportunities which we believe are undervalued in the Company’s current share price. We will use our cash on hand and free cash flow to repurchase stock and pay down debt while continuing to maintain the flexibility to pursue all strategic initiatives as part of our plan to create long-term shareholder value.” said Cord Christensen, PetIQ’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
- Shares +1.84% premarket
Comments