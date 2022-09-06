Post Holdings announces new $300M buyback program

Sep. 06, 2022 8:35 AM ETPost Holdings, Inc. (POST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) stated Tuesday that its Board has approved a new buyback program to repurchase up to $300M of the company's common shares, beginning Sept. 3, 2022.
  • The consumer packaged goods company repurchased $354M under the prior $400M buyback program, which now stands cancelled.
  • The company notes, "The shares would be repurchased with cash on hand and cash from operations. Any shares repurchased would be held as treasury stock."
  • Earlier: Seth Klarman's Baupost Fund exited Post (POST) as per its latest 13F filing. 

