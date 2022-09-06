Sun Country Airlines climbs higher after Cowen calls it an airline sector standout

Sep. 06, 2022 8:37 AM ETSun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Abstract Digital Currency and Exchange Stock Chart Background for Cryptocurrency Technology Coin Market in Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Cowen started off coverage on Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:SNCY) with an Outperform rating.

Analyst Helane Becker and team called Sun Country (SNCY) a differentiated airline with an attractive model.

Becker said Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) is a hybrid airline with a strong balance sheet and contracted recurring revenue streams covering 32% of its revenue.

"The airline has strong cash flows as a result, and generates high margins, even compared to other low-cost-carriers. It also has a strong balance sheet and a relatively young, fuel-efficient fleet."

Shares of Sun Country (SNCY) rose 1.09% premarket on Tuesday to $19.47 to climb back over the 50-day moving average. SNCY still trades below its 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.