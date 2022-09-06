Sun Country Airlines climbs higher after Cowen calls it an airline sector standout
Sep. 06, 2022 8:37 AM ETSun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Cowen started off coverage on Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:SNCY) with an Outperform rating.
Analyst Helane Becker and team called Sun Country (SNCY) a differentiated airline with an attractive model.
Becker said Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) is a hybrid airline with a strong balance sheet and contracted recurring revenue streams covering 32% of its revenue.
"The airline has strong cash flows as a result, and generates high margins, even compared to other low-cost-carriers. It also has a strong balance sheet and a relatively young, fuel-efficient fleet."
Shares of Sun Country (SNCY) rose 1.09% premarket on Tuesday to $19.47 to climb back over the 50-day moving average. SNCY still trades below its 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
Comments