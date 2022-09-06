Sarepta says FDA lifted clinical hold on Duchenne candidate
Sep. 06, 2022
- The commercial-stage biotech Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) announced Tuesday that the FDA removed the clinical hold on the company’s experimental therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy SRP-5051 (vesleteplirsen).
- In June, SRPT shares plunged after the company disclosed the clinical hold following a serious adverse event of hypomagnesemia in Part B of a mid-stage MOMENTUM trial for the candidate.
- As part of the removal of the clinical hold, the company has agreed to change the global trial protocol for the candidate to expand the monitoring of urine biomarkers, SRPT said.
- The lift comes after the company shared its plans for safety monitoring with the FDA to facilitate a review of the adequacy of risk reduction.
- “MOMENTUM has continued enrolling participants outside the U.S., and we remain on track to complete enrollment by the end of 2022,” SRPT Chief Scientific Officer Louise Rodino-Klapac remarked.
