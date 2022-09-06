Sonim technologies climbs 4.98% on securing $9M tablet purchase order

Sep. 06, 2022 8:46 AM ETSonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) gains 4.98% premarket on securing $9M tablet purchase order for products designed by Sonim and assembled via an ODM relationship.
  • The company expects to ship the initial purchase order starting from the Q3, then fulfill additional orders in late 2022 and throughout 2023.
  • The new tablet order exemplifies the company's strategic plans to enter the larger and more diverse industrial equipment market with new devices leveraging its engineering expertise and rugged heritage.
  • The tablet is an ODM project for which the company will design and build the devices for shipment to U.S. carrier partners.
  • The tablet targets both enterprise and consumer applications, including service and education applications.

