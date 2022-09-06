Deutsche Bank initiated Buy for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, PT set at $29.50
Sep. 06, 2022 8:50 AM ETFortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Deutsche Bank analyst, Hillary Cacanando initiated coverage with a Buy and $29.50 PT for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NASDAQ:FTAI).
- Elaborating, its recently spun off infrastructure segment is to become a pure-play aviation company focused on creating value around its engine leasing business.
- Bank mentions that the stock is an attractive investment in differentiated, aviation leasing model that is widening its moat which should multiple platforms for growth.
- A look at the company's last quarterly report: Fortress Transportation GAAP EPS of $0.11 misses by $0.04, revenue of $177.93M beats by $5M
- Contributor comments on the stock look like: 'Fortress Transportation: Will It Be A Good Company After The Spin-Off?'
Comments