Global diversified marketing group acquires the hula fit ecommerce assets
Sep. 06, 2022 8:51 AM ETGlobal Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (GDMK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCPK:GDMK) has announce that it has acquired The Hula Fit ecommerce site which sells fitness equipment and athletic apparel.
- The Hula Fit utilizes a dropship model where inventory will not be stocked and will be efficient in managing its assets.
- Company are very excited by adding additional asset to our already multifaceted business and look forward to scaling this opportunity to the next level as well as giving Global an opportunity to own unique ecommerce asset, commented Paul Adler, GDMK’s President & CEO.
- Mr. Adler believe this new asset will pave a way to start acquiring more ecommerce brand assets that will enhance and diversify its current business.
- Source: Press Release
Comments