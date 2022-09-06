Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove downgraded Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Sell from Hold and Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Hold from Buy as he sees dark times coming for investment banks.

Looking at Bloomberg data for July and August, "every significant category is down," except for investment-grade bonds, Bove wrote in a note to clients. "Moreover, the businesses with the highest profit margins are down the most."

High-yield issuances have dropped 81% Y/Y, U.S. leveraged has slumped 71%, global equity issuance has declined almost 76%, and M&A sank close to 74%. All that occurred as the Federal Reserve is only at the beginning of shrinking its balance sheet and hasn't yet reached its desired interest rate level, Bove said.

He believes that a new investment banking cycle has started marked by lower liquidity, higher money costs, and business drivers of the economy, not consumerism.

"Each of the companies with lowered ratings have superior managements," the analyst wrote. "The fact is that one cannot swim in a whirlpool. These companies need to cut back in every respect. Tough times are here."

Bove sticks to his thesis that regional banks will navigate the current environment better than investment banks. He has also suggested buying bank preferred stocks rather than common.

SA's Quant system has Hold ratings on each of the three banks, while the average Wall Street rating is Buy, as seen in Peers Comparison function.

In a technical analysis piece, SA contributor Matthew Smith makes the case to buy Goldman Sachs on any pullback