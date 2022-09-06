Tenaya Therapeutics gets U.S. FDA clearance for starting human trial of heart failure treatment

Sep. 06, 2022 8:59 AM ETTenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Cholesterol plaque in artery with Human heart anatomy. 3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cleared its application to begin clinical testing of TN-301 to potentially treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).
  • (TNYArose 3.1% before the bell.
  • Tenaya has begun its first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of TN-301 in healthy adult participants.
  • HFpEF is a complex disease that involves systemic inflammation, left ventricular hypertrophy, fibrosis, and diastolic dysfunction factors, and is estimated to affect more than three million people in the U.S. alone.
  • In Stage 1, participants will receive single ascending doses (SAD) of either TN-301 or placebo.

