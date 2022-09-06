Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) shares fell on Tuesday as investment firm J.P. Morgan downgraded the telecom equipment company, citing "limited upside" in its stock, despite the 13% drop over the last two trading sessions.

Analyst Samik Chatterjee lowered his rating to neutral from overweight on Ciena (CIEN), noting that the company's revenue target for fiscal 2023 is "too stretched."

"Ciena continues to expect revenues for [fiscal 2023] to track at or around $4.2B (in line with consensus expectations heading into the print), which in our view is a stretch target and requires either limited disruptions in the supply chain on a go-forward basis or demand moderation for the industry easing up supply," Chatterjee wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst is expecting Ciena (CIEN) to generate fiscal 2023 revenue of $4.1B.

Ciena (CIEN) shares fell nearly 1% to $43.88 in premarket trading.

Chatterjee also noted that Ciena (CIEN) is likely to see a rebound in gross margins to near 40% on their way to roughly 43% in fiscal 2023, but that may be impacted by headwinds for component costs, as well as freight and logistics for the rest of the year.

The analyst also pointed out that Ciena's (CIEN) backlog will increase into the year-end of fiscal 2022, but may peak next year, as service provider spending has already started to moderate "significantly."

"With service provider capex already peaking in [fiscal 2022], we expect backlog expect backlog with supply improvement and bullishness around demand trends to moderate in [fiscal 2023]," Chatterjee explained.

Earlier this month, Ciena (CIEN) fell sharply after it missed third-quarter estimates and issued guidance below consensus.

Analysts are largely positive of Ciena (CIEN). It had an average rating of BUY from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates CIEN a HOLD.