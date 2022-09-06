Exelixis, Teva fight over Cabometyx generic again
Sep. 06, 2022 9:01 AM ETExelixis, Inc. (EXEL)TEVABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Cancer-focused biotech Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has filed another court case against Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) on allegations of patent infringement related to a generic version of the company’s kidney cancer therapy Cabometyx.
- The lawsuit filed in the District Court in Delaware asserts infringement of U.S. Patent No. 11,298,349 due to an amendment in TEVA’s marketing application for a generic version of Cabometyx, EXEL said in a regulatory filing.
- With the amendment for the Abbreviated New Drug Application, TEVA seeks to market its generic drug before the 2032 expiry of the patent.
- Considered a standard of care for renal cell carcinoma, Cabometyx added more than $1B in net product revenue for EXEL in 2021.
- Two companies are engaged in a separate patent infringement case involving certain other Cabometyx patents, the latest of which expires in Jul. 2033.
Comments