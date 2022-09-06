Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces $35M non-dilutive debt facility

Sep. 06, 2022 9:05 AM ETTRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON)IMABBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) on Tuesday announced a $35M non-dilutive long-term debt facility with venture debt firm Runway Growth Capital.
  • $10M of the $35M loan was funded on closing.
  • Additional $25M under the facility may be funded on reaching certain clinical targets and at Runway's discretion.
  • The loan has a 24-month interest-only period, followed by 24 monthly payments of principal and interest.
  • TCON also issued Runway warrants to buy up to ~150.8K shares at an exercise price of $1.99/share.
  • Proceeds from the facility will be used to support the ongoing ENVASARC trial and for general purposes.
  • "This financing extends our cash runway to support the ENVASARC trial while we await completion of the phase 1 TJ4309 clinical trial that triggers I-Mab's (IMAB) license termination option for $9M as well as the outcome of the binding arbitration with IMAB, both of which are expected this quarter," said TCON CEO Charles Theuer.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.