Applied DNA stock rises 12% on launching monkeypox testing service in New York

Sep. 06, 2022 9:10 AM ETApplied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) said it launched monkeypox testing testing service to hospital systems and clinical labs the in New York State and in states which recognize New York's CLEP/CLIA certification for testing.
  • The launch follows Applied DNA Clinical Labs' (ADCL) receiving full approval from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) for its PCR-based Linea Monkeypox Virus 1.0 Assay as a laboratory developed test (LDT) to detect the Clade II variant of the monkeypox virus, APDN said in a Sept. 6 press release.
  • As of Sept. 2, there were 19,962 total confirmed monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases in the U.S., as per the U.S. CDC.
