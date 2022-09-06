Color star technology and global digital club forms strategic partnership with metaverse digital economy as the focus

Sep. 06, 2022 9:09 AM ETColor Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Color Star Technology is an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry.
  • Color Star Technology has recently signed an official strategic partnership agreement with Global Digital Club ("GDC").
  • This partnership will jointly develop a series of related digital businesses in [Color World_Metaverse].
  • Global Digital Club is a world-renowned professional digital investment club, with members including global elites and top executives from leading companies around the world.
  • CEO of Color Star, Farhan Qadir said: "Color Star has always viewed smart intelligence as its technical core, and while we continue to develop the entertainment metaverse,
  • The partnership with GDC will not only allow us to progress further with our digital economy, but also allow Color Star to attract more partners.
  • Source: Press Release

