Creatd makes key appointments
Sep. 06, 2022 9:10 AM ETCreatd, Inc. (CRTD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) announce a new appointment to its board of directors, Justin Maury, Creatd COO and co-founder, as well as the appointment of current executive chairman, Jeremy Frommer to the position of Chairman and CEO.
- Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer, commented "This addition to our board marks a significant boost to our company's collective strength on both a professional and personal level. As head of product, COO, and now, a member of Creatd's board, Justin has remained instrumental in leading the platform and the entire company. Our board will greatly benefit from his unique product perspective, and his direct input will be invaluable as we refine our technology roadmap and progress our Web 3.0 strategy."
