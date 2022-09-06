Pond Technologies launches up to $1M non-brokered private placement
Sep. 06, 2022 9:19 AM ETPond Technologies Holdings Inc. (PNDHF), POND:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- ESG company Pond Technologies Holdings (OTCQB:PNDHF) launched a non-brokered private placement of up to 6.7M shares at $0.15 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1M.
- The purchase price represents a 15% premium to the Sep. 2 closing price.
- The private placement, expected to include $500,000 worth direct or indirect subscriptions from certain Pond insiders, may be completed in one or more tranches.
- The placement, subject to customary closing conditions, is led by the entity controlled by COO Dan O'Connor, O'Connor Holdings.
- Source: Press Release
Comments