Air Transat selects Nuvei to enhance payment process

Sep. 06, 2022 9:19 AM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI), NVEI:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) has partnered with Air Transat, offers Air Transat customers a frictionless and intuitive payment experience.
  • It also provides a revenue accelerating approval rate optimization and fraud management capability to the airline.
  • Through this partnership, Air Transat has secured card acquiring capabilities with enhanced payment processing in 39 markets globally.
  • Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer said: “We are seeing, time and time again that payments, when done right, are a formidable revenue accelerator for our customers, whether that’s through payment orchestration, customized solutions or offering the payment method consumers want.”

