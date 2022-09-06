Air Transat selects Nuvei to enhance payment process
Sep. 06, 2022 9:19 AM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI), NVEI:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) has partnered with Air Transat, offers Air Transat customers a frictionless and intuitive payment experience.
- It also provides a revenue accelerating approval rate optimization and fraud management capability to the airline.
- Through this partnership, Air Transat has secured card acquiring capabilities with enhanced payment processing in 39 markets globally.
- Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer said: “We are seeing, time and time again that payments, when done right, are a formidable revenue accelerator for our customers, whether that’s through payment orchestration, customized solutions or offering the payment method consumers want.”
