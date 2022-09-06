Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +2.9% pre-market on Tuesday after saying it won a fuel cell module order from India-based rail system integrator Medha Servo Drives, which has been contracted by Indian Railways to develop the country's first hydrogen powered trains; financial terms were not disclosed.

The contract to provide the hydrogen-powered trains was awarded to Medha as a first step in Indian Railways' path to achieve its net zero ambitions.

Ballard (BLDP) said Indian Railways expects its investment in the hydrogen fuel cell product to have a payback of less than two years, since hydrogen now costs less than diesel fuel.

The fuel cell modules are expected to be shipped in 2023, with trains scheduled to go into service in 2024, with potential for additional retrofits following the initial deployment.

