Now is not the time to fight the market 'whoosh' - Canaccord's Dwyer

Investors looking to buy into the stock market may have to wait until the Federal Reserve turns away from its hawkish plan, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Tony Dwyer.

The S&P's (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) weakness "has been extreme enough to cause our most sensitive tactical indicators to suggest a pause in the selling, but our trusty weekly stochastic for the SPX continues to point to a market that lost upside momentum while in a clear intermediate-term downtrend of lower highs and lower lows," Dwyer wrote in a note Tuesday. "Despite the possibility of an oversold bounce, we continue to suggest not taking any major market or sector bets until we see a real pivot from the Fed - and that is likely to take more time."

The "whoosh" downward is becoming extreme, though, he said. Here are the indicators Dwyer is looking at it.

"The percentage of S&P 500 components trading above their 10- and 50-day moving averages dropped to 3.58% and 34.59%, respectively. There have been six days in a row with less than 10% of the S&P components trading above their 10-day moving average. Such a long streak has only extended beyond six days twice in the last 32 years, and both were during a whoosh – 10/7/08 (seven days) and 8/4/11 (eight days)."

"The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) remained a bit elevated at 25.47 with the 10-day rate-of-change at 23.64."

"The SPX 14-week stochastic has reversed from overbought territory and hooked lower, declining to 62. The SPX has lost its intermediate-term upside momentum while being in a clearly defined downtrend of lower highs and lower lows."

"The National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM) Exposure Index moved lower for the third week to 32.36 from to 54.86 in the prior week. Although our favored sentiment measure is trending toward pessimism, it is not yetgiving any clear directional signal."

See BofA's Alpha Surprise screen for September.