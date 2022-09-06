Chembio gets $3.2M contract from CDC to develop rapid test for syphilis
Sep. 06, 2022 9:26 AM ETChembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) said it was awarded a $3.2M contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to develop and validate a rapid point-of-care (POC) diagnostic test for syphilis.
- Chembio will develop a syphilis test and confirm assay based on its Dual Path Platform (DPP) technology and proprietary DPP Micro Reader II. The assay will be intended to simultaneously and separately detect treponemal and nontreponemal IgM and IgG antibodies, the company said in Sept. 6 press release.
- "We are excited to continue expanding our core sexually transmitted disease portfolio with the syphilis screen and confirm assay,” said Javan Esfandiari, chief science and technology officer, Chembio.
- CEMI +3.55% to $0.67 premarket Sept. 6
Comments