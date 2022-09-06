Apple ordered to stop selling iPhones without battery charger in Brazil, fined $2.4M

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been ordered by the Brazilian government to stop selling iPhones without a battery charger, calling it a "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers."
  • The country's Justice Ministry also fined the tech giant $2.38M, or 12.275M reais, while also canceling the sales of the iPhone 12 and newer devices if they do not have a power block.
  • Apple (AAPL) had stopped selling the iPhone with the power block, citing a need to reduce carbon emissions and waste, but the Brazilian government rejected the claim.
  • Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) is widely expected to announce the iPhone 14 at a product event tomorrow.
  • In addition to the new iPhones, Apple (AAPL) is widely expected to announce new product lines for the Apple Watch and AirPods.

