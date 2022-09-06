Eiger falls 21% amid uncertainty over regulatory path for COVID-19 therapy

Sep. 06, 2022

  • The shares of commercial-stage biotech Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) fell ~21% in the pre-market Tuesday after the company announced that the FDA is uncertain about the regulatory path for COVID-19 therapy peginterferon lambda.
  • The update comes after the company's meeting with the regulator regarding the Phase 3 TOGETHER study for peginterferon lambda aimed at its emergency use authorization (EUA).
  • Following the meeting, the FDA has indicated its uncertainty if the company can meet the requirements for a EUA submission for peginterferon lambda.
  • However, EIGR remains in talks with the FDA as the regulator indicated its intention to consider any new data from the TOGETHER trial to support a EUA while the company plans to further develop the candidate in COVID-19.
  • Read more on data from the TOGETHER study, which indicated, among other things, that a single subcutaneous injection of Lambda cut the risk of hospitalizations and emergency room visits longer than six hours by 50%.



