Intercontinental Exchange ADV perks up 6% in August, open interest rises 4%

Sep. 06, 2022 9:36 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Colored ticker board on black

AUDINDesign/iStock via Getty Images

  • Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) total average daily volume climbed 6% in August from a year earlier, and open interest gained 4%, according to the company's trading statistics Tuesday.
  • Equity indices ADV jumped 25% Y/Y in August, highlighted by a 40% surge in MSCI ADV.
  • Financials ADV soared 56%; open interest +14%. That was accompanied by interest rate ADV and Euribor ADV rising 62% and 152%, respectively.
  • Natural gas open interest drifted up 7%, helped by a 15% jump in North American natural gas OI.
  • Previously, (Aug. 3) Intercontinental Exchange posts 3% growth in July ADV.

