Blue Hat announces joint operation with new partner

  • Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) signs a joint agreement with a leading game distributor Xiamen Traveler Network Technology to distribute the company’s proprietary games “cute monopoly” and “cute game box” worldwide.
  • TravelerNetwork is a leading distributor in the gaming industry comprised of teams based primarily in Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong with more than 15 years of operation.
  • Under the joint operating agreement, TravelerNetwork will have the exclusive right to market and distribute the two Blue Hat games on its platform to its users.
  • The parties expect additional new game titles to be added to the agreement in the future.

