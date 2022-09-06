Blue Hat announces joint operation with new partner
Sep. 06, 2022 9:38 AM ETFujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) signs a joint agreement with a leading game distributor Xiamen Traveler Network Technology to distribute the company’s proprietary games “cute monopoly” and “cute game box” worldwide.
- TravelerNetwork is a leading distributor in the gaming industry comprised of teams based primarily in Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong with more than 15 years of operation.
- Under the joint operating agreement, TravelerNetwork will have the exclusive right to market and distribute the two Blue Hat games on its platform to its users.
- The parties expect additional new game titles to be added to the agreement in the future.
