PlantX's monthly gross revenue increases 32% Y/Y in August

Sep. 06, 2022 9:43 AM ETPlantX Life Inc. (PLTXF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • PlantX Life (OTCQB:PLTXF) has generated monthly gross revenue of C$1.381M in August 2022, an increase of 32% Y/Y, which was driven primarily by expansion of our distribution channels and retail footprint.
  • Gross profit for August 2022 was C$0.53M, or 38% gross margin, compared to gross profit of C$0.37M, or 35% gross margin in August 2021.
  • "Consumers increasingly see PlantX as the first stop for all things involved with the plant-based lifestyle, and this growing presence is resulting in revenue acceleration." said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin.

