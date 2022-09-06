Intellinetics announces uplist to NYSE American exchange

Sep. 06, 2022 9:44 AM ETIntellinetics, Inc. (INLX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Intellinetics (OTCQB:INLX) announces that its common stock has been approved for listing on the NYSE American stock exchange.
  • Trading will commence on NYSE American under its current symbol, “INLX,” at the open of trading on September 9 2022.
  • The company’s common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB until the close of the market on September 8, 2022.
  • “Trading on the NYSE American will allow us to create greater long-term value for our stockholders by increasing our presence within the investor community and, in turn, increase liquidity. As a result, we are even more confident in our growth strategy as we continue to deliver mission-critical digital transformation solutions to highly regulated industries.” said James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics

