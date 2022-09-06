S&P Global U.S. PMI composite weakens more than expected in August

  • August S&P Global US PMI Composite Final: 44.6 vs. 45.0 expected and 47.7 in August, reflecting a broad-based contraction in output in all sectors for the first time since May 2020.
  • Services PMI: 43.7 vs. 44.1 expected and 47.3 prior.
  • Financials firms stayed at the bottom of the rankings table for the third straight month.
  • Healthcare had its sharpest decline since the data was first collected in October 2009, remaining in the second-worst slot.
  • Last week, U.S. PMI Manufacturing Index came in slightly better than expected for August

Comments (3)

