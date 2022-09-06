S&P Global U.S. PMI composite weakens more than expected in August
Sep. 06, 2022 9:45 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- August S&P Global US PMI Composite Final: 44.6 vs. 45.0 expected and 47.7 in August, reflecting a broad-based contraction in output in all sectors for the first time since May 2020.
- Services PMI: 43.7 vs. 44.1 expected and 47.3 prior.
- Financials firms stayed at the bottom of the rankings table for the third straight month.
- Healthcare had its sharpest decline since the data was first collected in October 2009, remaining in the second-worst slot.
- Last week, U.S. PMI Manufacturing Index came in slightly better than expected for August
