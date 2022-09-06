Accenture Federal Services appoints new operations chief

Sep. 06, 2022 9:49 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Accenture building in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto

  • Accenture Federal Services (or AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) announces new roles for two executives following the retirement of COO, Kenny Mitchell. 
  • Ron Ash will serve as the new COO and Elaine Beeman will assume the responsibilities of chief leadership officer.
  • Ron Ash has held a wide range of roles at AFS, most recently as the company’s Safety & Citizen Services Portfolio lead.
  • As chief leadership officer, Elaine Beeman’s responsibilities will focus on employee experience and succession planning, collaborating closely with AFS’ COO and chief human resources officer, Portfolio Leads, and the I&D Council to advance leadership development efforts.

