Accenture Federal Services appoints new operations chief
Sep. 06, 2022 9:49 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Accenture Federal Services (or AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) announces new roles for two executives following the retirement of COO, Kenny Mitchell.
- Ron Ash will serve as the new COO and Elaine Beeman will assume the responsibilities of chief leadership officer.
- Ron Ash has held a wide range of roles at AFS, most recently as the company’s Safety & Citizen Services Portfolio lead.
- As chief leadership officer, Elaine Beeman’s responsibilities will focus on employee experience and succession planning, collaborating closely with AFS’ COO and chief human resources officer, Portfolio Leads, and the I&D Council to advance leadership development efforts.
